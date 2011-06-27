Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo Features & Specs
|Overview
See Sprinter Inventory
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Engine Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Fuel type
|Diesel fuel
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 1400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|188 hp @ 3800 rpm
|Turning circle
|54.6 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Diesel
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Cold Climate Package
|yes
|Trailer Hitch Package
|yes
|High Idle Fixed Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Window Package I
|yes
|High Performance Air Conditioning Package
|yes
|Suspension Package I
|yes
|Rear Heating Package I
|yes
|Lighting Package
|yes
|Contractor Package
|yes
|Front Bench Seat Package
|yes
|Parktronic Package
|yes
|High Idle Variable Package
|yes
|Rear Heating Package II
|yes
|Multifunction Wheel/Display Package
|yes
|Spare Tire Deletion Package
|yes
|Partition w/Sliding Door And Jump Seat Package
|yes
|Window Package V
|yes
|Security Package
|yes
|Window Package II
|yes
|Interior Lighting Package
|yes
|Suspension Seating Package
|yes
|Mobility Prep Package
|yes
|Cargo Package I
|yes
|Suspension Package III
|yes
|Window Package IV
|yes
|Window Package III
|yes
|Partition w/Sliding Door w/o Passenger Jump Seat Package
|yes
|Additional Battery Package
|yes
|Accessory Package
|yes
|Rear Heating Package III
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|5 total speakers
|yes
|80 watts stereo output
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Heat Insulation
|yes
|Fan - Electric Roof
|yes
|Rear Wall Liner On Partition Cab Back
|yes
|Pre-Fitting For Shelving Unit
|yes
|Hinged Lid For Storage Compartment
|yes
|Lockable Glove Compartment
|yes
|Parametric Special Module (PSM)
|yes
|Full Bulkhead w/1 Sliding Window
|yes
|AGM Battery 12V 95 Ah
|yes
|Full Bulkhead
|yes
|Light Motion Sensor For Load Compartment
|yes
|Pre-Installation For Bulkhead
|yes
|12V Power Outlet In Rear Compartment
|yes
|Convenience Lighting In Load/Passenger Compartment
|yes
|Passenger Comfort Seat
|yes
|Full Bulkhead w/1 Window
|yes
|Pre-Installation Of Radio
|yes
|Half Height Load Compartment Trim
|yes
|Cruise Control
|yes
|D-Rings Cargo Straps
|yes
|Upper Cargo Lashing Rails
|yes
|Front Floor Mat Deletion
|yes
|Electrically Heated Windshield
|yes
|Two Additional Masters Keys
|yes
|Floor Mats In Passenger Compartment
|yes
|Storage Compartment w/Net In Rear Doors
|yes
|Side Wall Paneling Full Hardboard
|yes
|Storage Slot At Front Under Roof Liner
|yes
|Fan - Non-Powered Roof
|yes
|12V Power Outlet At Driver Seat Base
|yes
|Radio Sound 20
|yes
|Roof Trim
|yes
|Deletion of Air Conditioning
|yes
|Rear Heater Preparation
|yes
|Overhead Control Panel w/2 Reading Lights
|yes
|Rear Window Defroster
|yes
|Ceiling Lamp In Load Compartment
|yes
|Wooden Floor Deletion
|yes
|Storage Net On Passenger Seat Backrest
|yes
|Cargo Lashing Rails On Waistline
|yes
|Driver Comfort Seat
|yes
|Storage Net On Driver Seat Backrest
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Mounting Rails For Roof Rack
|yes
|Fixed Window In Right Sliding Door
|yes
|Spring Loaded Rear Bumper Step
|yes
|Jet Black Painted Wheels
|yes
|Two Stage Opening Sliding Door
|yes
|Fixed Window In Left Sliding Door
|yes
|Wheel Chocks
|yes
|Headlamp Washing System
|yes
|Black Tinted Windows In Rear
|yes
|Heated And Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors
|yes
|Light Alloy Wheels
|yes
|Rear Door Window w/Wash Wipers
|yes
|M+S Tires
|yes
|Assist Handle For Left Rear Door
|yes
|Pure White Painted Detachable Parts
|yes
|Windshield w/Filter Band
|yes
|Grey Rear Door Step
|yes
|Fixed Sunroof For Rear Roof Section
|yes
|Side Door Badging Deletion
|yes
|Assist Handle For Sliding Door
|yes
|Clear White Bumper & Corner Bumpers
|yes
|Illuminated Exits
|yes
|Tire Sealant
|yes
|Arctic White Painted Rims
|yes
|Sliding Door Right Side Deletion
|yes
|Sliding Left Door
|yes
|Front License Plate Deletion
|yes
|Assist Handle For Right Rear Door
|yes
|Protective Edge On Door Sill
|yes
|Assist Handle w/Partition
|yes
|Chrome Trimmed Radiator Grille
|yes
|Rear Door Badging Deletion
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Front track
|68.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|494.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5562 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8550 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|494.0 cu.ft.
|Angle of approach
|19.0 degrees
|Maximum payload
|2988 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|13.0 degrees
|Length
|273.2 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.9 in.
|Height
|107.5 in.
|Wheel base
|170.3 in.
|Width
|79.7 in.
|Rear track
|68.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|LT245/75R16 tires
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Sprinter
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$40,990
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic