Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® Coupe Consumer Reviews

I have been fortunate to have owned a 2008 Porsche 911 Turbo for 3 years before trading this car for the SLS Mercedes. The Porsche 911 Turbo was a great car with very few problems, but the Mercedes SLS is a little quieter than the 911 at highway speed and it is smoother than the 911 Turbo. The SLS has great style despite being a little long in the nose. People love to see this car, and it always draws a crowd when you stop. The doors just amaze people and comments of the 50's gullwing are often brought up. Fit and finish are great, and I dont have to worry as much about lack of ground clearance with dips in the pavement. This car is truly an easy everyday driver.

James82 , 10/02/2010

When I heard the announcement for this car, I started saving for it and after a disappointing 5 month wait, it arrived. This car is absolutely beautiful on the exterior, if that hasn't been figured out yet. Performance is great and is absolutely invigorating to drive, attracts lots of stares and those gull wing doors are one of a kind and I open and close them constantly like a little kid. On the bad side, the interior is not too impressive, traction is pretty bad on wet roads and I will never drive it on those ever again. You also might want to get used to double parking as you never know how close someone will park based on the gull wing's incline angle. Overall, a dream come true.