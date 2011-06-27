  1. Home
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Black Series Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$275,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/382.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.5 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque468 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower622 hp @ 7400 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
suede and leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and suede trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and suede trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
carbon trim on center consoleyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Bang & Olufsen 1,000 Watt Sound Systemyes
Two-Tone Red/Black Interioryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room58.4 in.
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
Exterior Options
AMG 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels (Black)yes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity6.2 cu.ft.
Length182.6 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.2 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.
Wheel base105.5 in.
Width76.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mars Red
  • AMG Solarbeam Yellow
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • AMG Imola Grey
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey Matte
  • designo Mystic White II
Interior Colors
  • designo Black w/Red Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
  • designo Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
295/30R20 tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
