Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$90,613
|$109,185
|$126,787
|Clean
|$86,799
|$104,654
|$121,243
|Average
|$79,169
|$95,592
|$110,156
|Rough
|$71,540
|$86,530
|$99,069
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT 2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,805
|$82,302
|$87,096
|Clean
|$74,530
|$78,886
|$83,288
|Average
|$67,979
|$72,056
|$75,672
|Rough
|$61,428
|$65,225
|$68,055
Estimated values
2014 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT Black Series 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$88,432
|$93,256
|$98,448
|Clean
|$84,709
|$89,386
|$94,144
|Average
|$77,263
|$81,646
|$85,535
|Rough
|$69,818
|$73,906
|$76,926