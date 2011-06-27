Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Consumer Reviews

carnut130 , 11/28/2013 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM)

I have now owned this car for 6 years. It still has had no maintenance issues whatsoever. I have 23,000 mile on the car. It has held it's resale value far better than my other cars. It is truly a joy to drive. I have certainly curtailed it's future value by driving it, but looking at instead just doesn't seem to make any sense. This car has amazed me again in that nothing has broken, nothing as loosened, nothing has gone wrong. I live in Florida, and did replace the battery after 3 years in the heat, but Mercedes did that free of charge. I think about my other choices at the time, and now realize I was just lucky I made the choice I did. Great car. Still attracts attention .... real piece of art.