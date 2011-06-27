Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT Consumer Reviews
SLS as an everyday driver
carnut130, 11/28/2013
2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have now owned this car for 6 years. It still has had no maintenance issues whatsoever. I have 23,000 mile on the car. It has held it's resale value far better than my other cars. It is truly a joy to drive. I have certainly curtailed it's future value by driving it, but looking at instead just doesn't seem to make any sense. This car has amazed me again in that nothing has broken, nothing as loosened, nothing has gone wrong. I live in Florida, and did replace the battery after 3 years in the heat, but Mercedes did that free of charge. I think about my other choices at the time, and now realize I was just lucky I made the choice I did. Great car. Still attracts attention .... real piece of art.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Get here
Kotgchris936@gmail.com, 10/16/2015
2dr Convertible (6.2L 8cyl 7AM)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Great
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Sponsored cars related to the SLS AMG GT
Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG® GT info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura TL 2005
- Used BMW 3 Series 2004
- Used Honda Civic 1999
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
- Used Toyota Camry 2008
- Used Toyota Tundra 2007
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2016
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2020 Sonic
- 2019 Buick Enclave
- 2020 Ford Transit Crew Van
- 2021 Porsche 911
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2021 Genesis G80 News
- 2020 Audi SQ7 News
- 2019 Chevrolet Cruze
- 2021 Genesis G70 News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles