Vehicle overview

When the Mercedes-Benz 300SL debuted in the early 1950s, it caused quite a stir with its gullwing doors and race-bred performance. Some 60 years later, Mercedes revived that spirit in the form of the SLS AMG. With breathtaking power from a burly V8 tucked beneath a seemingly endless hood, the SLS was an instant hit. But after a five-year run, the SLS is headed to retirement.

For its last hurrah, the 2015 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT receives the "Final Edition" moniker, along with special leather upholstery, carbon-fiber exterior elements and unique wheels. Only 350 Final Edition examples will be made available worldwide. Mechanically, the SLS AMG GT Final Edition is identical to the previous year's car. It's offered as either the coupe or as a convertible, both of which are powered by a hand-built 6.3-liter V8 engine that churns out an impressive 583 horsepower. Straight-line performance is awe-inspiring, but when it comes to handling, the SLS is demanding and tricky, even for the most seasoned of drivers.

Inside, the SLS has always featured a sporty interpretation of the luxurious Mercedes interior. The two-seat cabin is covered in top-notch materials that are as enticing to the eyes as they are to the touch. Race-inspired carbon fiber and simulated suede trim elements further enhance the experience.

As the last of the breed, the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition will certainly have no shortage of wealthy suitors lining up to purchase one. For the price, however, there are other exotic coupes and roadsters that may also be considered. The all-new 2015 McLaren 650S and 2015 Lamborghini Huracan are fresher options alongside mainstays like the Aston Martin Vanquish, Bentley Continental GT Speed and Ferrari 458 Italia. But for the sheer theater and fury that supercars of this ilk provide, the 2015 SLS AMG GT Final Edition is still one of the best for making a grand entrance (or getaway).