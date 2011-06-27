  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
  4. Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Review

Pros & Cons

  • Visceral supercar performance with Mercedes civility, grand touring amenities, outrageous styling, sure to secure a primo valet spot.
  • Touchy brakes, road noise can be intrusive, manual transmission not available, exaggerated dimensions make for cumbersome maneuvering, performance-to-value ratio not what it used to be.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren for Sale
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$82,091 - $129,889
Used SLR McLaren for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Although still a symbol of prestige and high performance, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren loses some of its former luster due to aging styling and newer, faster competitors that are considerably less expensive.

Vehicle overview

Those who follow Formula 1 racing no doubt know of the long-standing partnership between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren. For a time that collaboration extended beyond racecars to the road -- the SLR supercar was created as an homage to racing accomplishments of a past era when drivers like Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss barreled down unfenced tracks in open-wheel speed machines while wearing little more than T-shirts and leather caps. When the SLR debuted (in coupe form four years ago, followed by a roadster last year), it was anything but retro; it boasted an ostentatious design and cutting-edge technology.

But all good things must come to an end. Although the SLR hangs on for 2009, Mercedes-Benz and McLaren dissolved their road-car partnership in 2008. In addition to the standard roadster, the SLR's swan song is a limited-edition 722 S roadster, which features a full carbon-fiber body and an even more powerful version of the supercharged 5.5-liter V8. The 722 name comes from the car driven by Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson in the Mille Miglia race in 1955 (they were piloting a 300 SLR). Only 150 of these retuned, special-edition drop tops will be made.

No matter which version you look at, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren doesn't exactly make a whole lot of financial sense. At half a million dollars, you could park a Ferrari 599 and a Ferrari F430 in your garage for the same amount of dough. Those who want a sleek, modern supercar with stunning good looks and plenty of power to burn could also consider the 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP640, which is just as extreme and checks in at $100,000 less. But there's no denying that the SLR still has plenty of cachet, especially in parts of the country where how much you spend on a car is just as important as how it drives.

2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren models

The 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is offered solely as a two-seat roadster in a single trim level. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, bi-xenon HID headlights, a heated glass rear window, heated exterior mirrors, a semiautomatic fabric soft top, six-way power carbon fiber sport seats, leather and Alcantara upholstery, aluminum trim, Bluetooth phone connectivity, dual-zone automatic climate control, adaptive cruise control and a seven-speaker Bose surround-sound system with a trunk-mounted six-CD changer. The SLR's list of limited options includes various interior and soft-top color schemes, as well as 18-inch wheels.

2009 Highlights

For the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren's final year of production, there's a new limited-edition 722 S model. Otherwise, the only notable addition is Bluetooth connectivity.

Performance & mpg

A supercharged 5.4-liter V8 (which is mounted behind the front wheels for optimal weight distribution) powers the rear-wheel-drive 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren with a visceral 617 hp and 575 pound-feet of torque. The SLR 722 produces 650 hp. A widely spaced five-speed automatic transmission translates the engine's brute force into motion. Steering-wheel-mounted buttons enable the driver to shift manually. A brief 3.8 seconds is all it takes for this supercar to rocket from zero to 60 mph, and the top speed for the SLR is an F1-worthy 206 mph. Powerful carbon ceramic brakes and a rear air brake help to bring this beast from 62 mph to a halt in a respectable 114 feet. EPA estimates -- if there's a potential buyer who cares -- come in at a predictably low 12 mpg city/16 mpg highway and 13 mpg combined.

Safety

Although no crash tests have been performed on the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, its construction promises a very high level of occupant protection. Carbon fiber, which is extremely light yet strong, makes up a large portion of the car's structure. Steel-reinforced A-pillars and two fixed rollover bars protect the driver and passenger in the event of a rollover. Other standard safety features include airbags, knee-protecting airbags, Mercedes' TeleAid telematics system, stability control, traction control and antilock brakes with brake assist.

Driving

When you're the proud owner of a rare machine that boasts 617 hp and F1-inspired aerodynamics and suspension, there's pretty much only one way to enjoy driving it: fast. The 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren roadster excels on challenging roads and accelerates and brakes with the greatest of ease. But there are a few drawbacks. Some might find that the steering lacks feel, and many enthusiasts bemoan the fact that the car is not available with a manual transmission. Road noise is always persistent, but that's to be somewhat expected for a car with this kind of performance. The carbon ceramic brakes are capable of bringing the SLR to a halt, but they're almost too good -- their instant bite makes it difficult to ease into braking.

Interior

Half-scissor, half-gullwing doors require some creative maneuvering for the driver and passenger to climb in gracefully. That can be remedied with practice, though preferably not in a public place, since all will be staring. The interior design is definitively German and accented with leather, carbon fiber and aluminum. The engine start button hides beneath a flip-up cover on the gearlever.

The SLR's race-bred carbon fiber seats offer ample support but lack the adjustability most drivers expect. Mercedes custom tailors seat upholstery to the proportions of every vehicle's owner, although those taller than 6 feet will still be out of luck when it comes to legroom. Don't plan on taking this supercar on a long road trip, either, as the trunk offers a mere 7.2 cubic feet of space -- unless, of course, you're the type to just FedEx your luggage ahead of time.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
617 hp @ 6500 rpm
See all Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren features & specs
More about the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Overview

The Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is offered in the following submodels: SLR McLaren Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren.

Can't find a used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLarens you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,585.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $22,503.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,236.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $15,607.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren lease specials

Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles