Vehicle overview

Those who follow Formula 1 racing no doubt know of the long-standing partnership between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren. For a time that collaboration extended beyond racecars to the road -- the SLR supercar was created as an homage to racing accomplishments of a past era when drivers like Juan Manuel Fangio and Sir Stirling Moss barreled down unfenced tracks in open-wheel speed machines while wearing little more than T-shirts and leather caps. When the SLR debuted (in coupe form four years ago, followed by a roadster last year), it was anything but retro; it boasted an ostentatious design and cutting-edge technology.

But all good things must come to an end. Although the SLR hangs on for 2009, Mercedes-Benz and McLaren dissolved their road-car partnership in 2008. In addition to the standard roadster, the SLR's swan song is a limited-edition 722 S roadster, which features a full carbon-fiber body and an even more powerful version of the supercharged 5.5-liter V8. The 722 name comes from the car driven by Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson in the Mille Miglia race in 1955 (they were piloting a 300 SLR). Only 150 of these retuned, special-edition drop tops will be made.

No matter which version you look at, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren doesn't exactly make a whole lot of financial sense. At half a million dollars, you could park a Ferrari 599 and a Ferrari F430 in your garage for the same amount of dough. Those who want a sleek, modern supercar with stunning good looks and plenty of power to burn could also consider the 2009 Lamborghini Murciélago LP640, which is just as extreme and checks in at $100,000 less. But there's no denying that the SLR still has plenty of cachet, especially in parts of the country where how much you spend on a car is just as important as how it drives.