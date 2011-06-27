Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Overview
$495,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|13
|Total Seating
|2
|Drivetrain
|Drivetrain
$495,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|transmission hill holder
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel & MPG
$495,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|307.2/409.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|13
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Engine
$495,000
|Torque
|575 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.4 l
|Horsepower
|617 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|Safety
$495,000
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$495,000
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$495,000
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
|Power Feature
$495,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Instrumentation
$495,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
|Front Seats
$495,000
|Front head room
|36.1 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|Front leg room
|44.2 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Measurements
|Measurements
$495,000
|Front track
|64.5 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|7.2 cu.ft.
|Length
|183.3 in.
|Curb weight
|4023 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|7.2 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.38 cd.
|Height
|49.3 in.
|Wheel base
|106.3 in.
|Width
|75.1 in.
|Rear track
|61.8 in.
|Colors
|Colors
$495,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|Tires & Wheels
$495,000
|295/30R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 11.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|Suspension
$495,000
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
