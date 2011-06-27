Vehicle overview

Now in its fourth year of production, the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren continues as the ultimate symbol of Mercedes' partnership with McLaren Cars, Ltd. Born out of motorsport tradition featuring the Silver Arrows, Juan Manuel Fangio, Sir Stirling Moss, the 1955 300 SLR and Mika Häkkinen, Mercedes wanted to create a car that would honor its storied past and leave an indelible mark on the present. With such an impressive pedigree, the SLR McLaren not only had to look the part, but play it, too.

A little-known tidbit is that Mercedes' concept for this vehicle (the 1999 Vision SLR Concept) was introduced as both a coupe and roadster. For 2008, Mercedes has finally followed through on that design path and released a new convertible version of the SLR. In fact, this is the only model available this year, as the coupe has been shelved. This could be the best thing that's happened to the SLR McLaren since its debut. Whereas the coupe tried to offer both ultimate performance and ultimate luxury but came up short on both, the roadster tilts more toward the luxury side and doesn't try to be something it isn't.

Unlike Mercedes' SLK and SL roadsters, the SLR features a semiautomatic soft top. The car's 200-plus-mph top speed remains, though that is attained with the top up. The rest of the car is much the same as it was before. A flat undertray, a movable airbrake and a rear diffuser create downforce and minimize lift at extralegal speeds, and large functional side gills adorning the front fenders vent heat from the engine bay.

Priced close to half a million dollars, the 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is certainly an odd choice even by exotic car standards. One could park a Ferrari 599 and a Ferrari 430 in his garage for the same price. But we suspect that those affluent enough to consider purchasing an SLR McLaren in the first place will probably find the car to be desirable in its own right.