Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Features & Specs

More about the 2008 SLR McLaren
Overview
Starting MSRP
$495,000
See SLR McLaren Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$495,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)307.2/409.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.6 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Torque575 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower617 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$495,000
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$495,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Front head room36.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
Front leg room44.2 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Front track64.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.2 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Curb weight4023 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.38 cd.
Height49.3 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width75.1 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$495,000
Exterior Colors
  • Picotite Black
  • Pure Black
  • Laurite Silver
  • Fayalite Green
  • Osmium Gray
  • Antimony Gray
  • Palladium Gray
  • Coronadite Gray
  • Cassiterite Black
  • Covelline Blue
  • Amazonite Blue
  • Galaxite Black
  • Digenite Blue
Interior Colors
  • 300 SL Red, premium leather
  • Semi-Aniline Black, premium leather
  • Dark Pacific Blue, premium leather
  • Green, premium leather
  • Royal Blue, premium leather
  • Silver, premium leather
  • Tobacco Brown, premium leather
  • Pastel Yellow, premium leather
  • Beige, premium leather
  • Sand, premium leather
  • Light Brown, premium leather
  • Copper, premium leather
  • Graphite Green, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$495,000
295/30R19 tiresyes
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$495,000
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
