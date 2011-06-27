  1. Home
Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
1 reviews
OMG AMG

Averye, 09/07/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

I bought this car on January 1, 2009 and i love it, it's not as fast as the nissan gt-r, but i love it. I'm not to fancy about the exterior grill design though. The fuel economy is bad because you have to use premium, i don't mind spending money for my car. The car may be expensive, but it's worth it.

