Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Consumer Reviews
OMG AMG
Averye, 09/07/2009
1 of 2 people found this review helpful
I bought this car on January 1, 2009 and i love it, it's not as fast as the nissan gt-r, but i love it. I'm not to fancy about the exterior grill design though. The fuel economy is bad because you have to use premium, i don't mind spending money for my car. The car may be expensive, but it's worth it.
