Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe Consumer Reviews

AceOfRace , 01/05/2009

0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The SLR is a great car. Its fun, extremely powerful but perhaps a but to hardcore to use anywhere at anytime. The handling is good except for one key factor : the brakes. If you slam on them, gravity is no longer in effect and you feel as though you will soon be through the windshield. Powerful? Yes. Efficient? Somewhat. Unless you need to stop from 150 mph there's really no use in brakes that feel like you've hit a wall. Brakes aside the car is great. The car start buy flipping a switch on the shifter and then the push of a button. Brilliant. Then youve got 626 bhp at your own disposal. Then look at the doors! A crowd is drawn instantly. Hardly any other car can give you as much attention.