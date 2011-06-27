Vehicle overview

A true exotic in every sense of the word, the SLR is an ultrahigh-performance coupe that goes well beyond anything Mercedes has ever offered for public consumption. It draws its name from Mercedes' famed '50s racing coupe that won nearly every race that mattered at the time, so no expense was spared in putting together a modern-day production car of equal stature. Built in collaboration with McLaren, Mercedes' partner in Formula One racing (and the creator of the infamous McLaren F1 supercar), the SLR makes extensive use of carbon fiber in its structure to keep weight down while maintaining the rigidity necessary to handle the car's power. Lightweight aluminum has also been used for the car's double-wishbone suspension. At almost 3,800 pounds, however, there's no mistaking the SLR for a lithe racer like the Ferrari F430. Rather, the SLR is meant to be more of a traditional GT that just so happens to have outrageous performance potential.

The SLR's front midengine design provides optimum weight distribution but makes the car's long hood a bit out of proportion to the rest of the car. Underneath that hood is an AMG-developed, 5.4-liter, aluminum V8 that has many race-oriented modifications, including a dry-sump lubrication system. A screw-type supercharger is nestled between the V8's cylinder banks and forces air through twin water-based intercoolers. The supercharger is inactive during light-load situations to help reduce fuel consumption. Reducing the SLR from speed is an advanced braking system. Mercedes has fitted the car with ceramic brake rotors, eight-piston front calipers and four-piston rear calipers. In addition, the system is supplemented by an air brake that automatically deploys from the rear deck lid under hard braking conditions.

In the SLR's price range, there are two general types of cars: grand touring vehicles such as the Aston Martin Vanquish and Ferrari 612 Scaglietti or pure performance machines like the Lamborghini Murcielago. With the SLR, Mercedes has attempted to cover both. It offers better performance than the Vanquish or 612 Scaglietti and more amenities and features than the Lambo. But the SLR doesn't offer a true manual transmission like the Lamborghini, and the level of wind and road noise within the cabin, even at moderate speeds, won't threaten the serenity of Aston Martin's Vanquish. What this means to prospective buyers is that they can now have yet another flavor of exotic transportation. The 2006 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren is easier to live with than a pure super sports car, more capable than a grand tourer and endowed with a more advanced design and construction than either.