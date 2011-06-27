  1. Home
Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Features & Specs

More about the 2005 SLR McLaren
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.8 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque575 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower617 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
7 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
leatheryes
Measurements
Front track64.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.6 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Curb weight3734 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.37 cd.
Height49.6 in.
EPA interior volume48.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width75.1 in.
Rear track61.8 in.
Tires & Wheels
295/30R Z tiresyes
19 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
