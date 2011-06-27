  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
  4. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren
  5. Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 SLR McLaren
5(75%)4(0%)3(0%)2(25%)1(0%)
4.3
4 reviews
Write a review
See all SLR McLarens for sale
List Price Estimate
$52,252 - $98,225
Used SLR McLaren for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Super supercar,Great track car!

Bob, 08/08/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Brakes from 120-0 mph in less than 140 feet, phenomanal. Can top 200 mph, wonderful. 0-60 in 3.6, perfect. Comfy,great track car, beautiful, I love mine more than just about anything. Super stylish, totally hot!

Report Abuse

A true work of art in machining

Greekouzo, 07/16/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am an avid exotic automobile collector and enthusiast. Out of all the Mercedes and Ferrari's I have ever owned, this is by far the most exhilarating experience. I would even put it ahead of my Ferrari 940. It is a very powerful yet nimble and handles like the tires are glued to the pavement. I would definitely recommend this to a serious car enthousiast if they are considering maybe for one of the Italian competitors.

Report Abuse

Disapointed

RichMan, 04/05/2005
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

The 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR is hard to start and runs very rough. The front end shakes at about 60 miles per hour. I bought it for my wife but she will not drive it because it stalls all the time.

Report Abuse

Rides like heaven

Brett, 05/14/2005
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I'm very pleased with my investment, and I suggest others to test drive this model. It may seem like a waste of money, but if you are like me, you'd rather pay an extra amount of money to get something you can rely on. The average person spends this much in fixing their car for the lifetime of their car, which is, on average, 6 years. I've had my other Mercedes for about 6.5 years. I had to get it fixed once throughout that time due to a fender-bender. I plan on the same level of reliability on my new Mercedes.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SLR McLarens for sale

Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles