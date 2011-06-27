Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe Consumer Reviews
Super supercar,Great track car!
Brakes from 120-0 mph in less than 140 feet, phenomanal. Can top 200 mph, wonderful. 0-60 in 3.6, perfect. Comfy,great track car, beautiful, I love mine more than just about anything. Super stylish, totally hot!
A true work of art in machining
I am an avid exotic automobile collector and enthusiast. Out of all the Mercedes and Ferrari's I have ever owned, this is by far the most exhilarating experience. I would even put it ahead of my Ferrari 940. It is a very powerful yet nimble and handles like the tires are glued to the pavement. I would definitely recommend this to a serious car enthousiast if they are considering maybe for one of the Italian competitors.
Disapointed
The 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR is hard to start and runs very rough. The front end shakes at about 60 miles per hour. I bought it for my wife but she will not drive it because it stalls all the time.
Rides like heaven
I'm very pleased with my investment, and I suggest others to test drive this model. It may seem like a waste of money, but if you are like me, you'd rather pay an extra amount of money to get something you can rely on. The average person spends this much in fixing their car for the lifetime of their car, which is, on average, 6 years. I've had my other Mercedes for about 6.5 years. I had to get it fixed once throughout that time due to a fender-bender. I plan on the same level of reliability on my new Mercedes.
Sponsored cars related to the SLR McLaren
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner