Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Coupe Consumer Reviews

Super supercar,Great track car! Bob , 08/08/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Brakes from 120-0 mph in less than 140 feet, phenomanal. Can top 200 mph, wonderful. 0-60 in 3.6, perfect. Comfy,great track car, beautiful, I love mine more than just about anything. Super stylish, totally hot! Report Abuse

A true work of art in machining Greekouzo , 07/16/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am an avid exotic automobile collector and enthusiast. Out of all the Mercedes and Ferrari's I have ever owned, this is by far the most exhilarating experience. I would even put it ahead of my Ferrari 940. It is a very powerful yet nimble and handles like the tires are glued to the pavement. I would definitely recommend this to a serious car enthousiast if they are considering maybe for one of the Italian competitors. Report Abuse

Disapointed RichMan , 04/05/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR is hard to start and runs very rough. The front end shakes at about 60 miles per hour. I bought it for my wife but she will not drive it because it stalls all the time. Report Abuse