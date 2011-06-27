Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Consumer Reviews
Super supercar,Great track car!
Brakes from 120-0 mph in less than 140 feet, phenomanal. Can top 200 mph, wonderful. 0-60 in 3.6, perfect. Comfy,great track car, beautiful, I love mine more than just about anything. Super stylish, totally hot!
A true work of art in machining
I am an avid exotic automobile collector and enthusiast. Out of all the Mercedes and Ferrari's I have ever owned, this is by far the most exhilarating experience. I would even put it ahead of my Ferrari 940. It is a very powerful yet nimble and handles like the tires are glued to the pavement. I would definitely recommend this to a serious car enthousiast if they are considering maybe for one of the Italian competitors.
Disapointed
The 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR is hard to start and runs very rough. The front end shakes at about 60 miles per hour. I bought it for my wife but she will not drive it because it stalls all the time.
Rides like heaven
I'm very pleased with my investment, and I suggest others to test drive this model. It may seem like a waste of money, but if you are like me, you'd rather pay an extra amount of money to get something you can rely on. The average person spends this much in fixing their car for the lifetime of their car, which is, on average, 6 years. I've had my other Mercedes for about 6.5 years. I had to get it fixed once throughout that time due to a fender-bender. I plan on the same level of reliability on my new Mercedes.
Sponsored cars related to the SLR McLaren
Related Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons