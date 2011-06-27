  1. Home
Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class AMG SLK 55 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 SLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$72,600
See SLK-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$72,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$72,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$72,600
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque398 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower416 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$72,600
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$72,600
Premium 2 Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
AMG Carbon Styling Packageyes
AMG Handling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$72,600
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$72,600
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$72,600
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,600
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Black Roof w/Headliner (SPC)yes
AIRGUIDE Windstop (SPC)yes
Becker MAP PILOT Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$72,600
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$72,600
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room38.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$72,600
Front Fender Badges Deleteyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roofyes
Rear Deck Lid Badges Deleteyes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$72,600
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length163.2 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$72,600
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Magno Shadow Grey (Matte)
  • Black
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • AMG Carbon Styling Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$72,600
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$72,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$72,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
