Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2016 SLK-Class
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/32 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)462.5/592.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 1300 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower241 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Trim Package (SPC)yes
Premium 2 Packageyes
Sport Appearance Packageyes
Premium 3 Packageyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Driver vanity mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Black Roof w/Headliner (SPC)yes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
AIRGUIDE Windstop (SPC)yes
Becker MAP PILOT Navigation Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Wheelyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roofyes
Rear Spoileryes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar White
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Magno Shadow Grey (Matte)
  • Black
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Ash/Black , leatherette
  • Sahara Beige , leatherette
  • Black, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Bi-Color Brown, premium leather
  • Black , leatherette
  • Sahara Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
245/40R17 tiresyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
