Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 Features & Specs

More about the 2014 SLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)388.5/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,225
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Trim Package (SPC)yes
Dynamic Handling Package (SPC)yes
Multimedia Packageyes
designo Deep White Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
DISTRONIC PLUS Package (SPC)yes
designo Classic Red Leather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
designo Porcelain Two-Tone Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,225
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,225
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Analog Clock on Dash Topyes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Mercedes-Benz Appsyes
Digital Dual Zone Climate Controlyes
Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiringyes
Becker MAP PILOT Navigation Systemyes
mbrace PLUSyes
mbrace Packageyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
AIRGUIDE Windstopyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,225
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,225
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$56,225
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Wheelyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roofyes
Rear Spoileryes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.
Curb weight3417 lbs.
Gross weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Exterior Colors
  • designo Magno Cashmere White Matte
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey Matte
  • designo Graphite
  • designo Mocha Black
  • designo Mystic Blue
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Indium Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • designo Classic Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , premium leather
  • designo Deep White Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,225
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/35R18 92V tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,225
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,225
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles