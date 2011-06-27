Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque398 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower415 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
designo Jet Black Leather Packageyes
designo Classic Red Leather Packageyes
AMG Handling Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
KEYLESS-GOyes
Mercedes-Benz Appsyes
Digital Dual Zone Climate Controlyes
Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiringyes
Becker MAP PILOT Navigation Systemyes
mbrace PLUSyes
mbrace Packageyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
AIRGUIDE Windstopyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roofyes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length163.2 in.
Curb weight3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • designo Magno Cashmere White Matte
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey Matte
  • designo Graphite
  • designo Mocha Black
  • designo Mystic Blue
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Indium Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • designo Classic Red, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , premium leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
255/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
