Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Great handling, great lines, great looks! David Omlor , 07/11/2016 SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful This is my 3rd convo and while the smallest this is the most enjoyable and rock solid. While biased others might rate the Z4 & A4 higher/better the SLK has plenty of power and an esoteric aura the others lack. Other MB drivers render a salute just like bikers, they know the feel! The hard top retracts and closes quickly and offers silence protection that soft tops can't match. This is a fun roadster! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Loving it! Highly recommended eBaker , 11/29/2016 SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I have always been a fan of the SLK. I traded in my 2004 to a 2014 and I was not disappointed. Great handling, drives like an SUV on highway. Even my mechanic could not believe how quiet it is. Keyless fob also open windows and tops remotely. Surprisingly large cargo space for a convertible when the top is not in the trunk. Love the vintage race car design, especially the grill. A little disappointed with how much it cost to keep up with the most updated navigation system as well as the very limited length of the lightening cable specifically designed for the vehicle for the iPhone. (Which means you cannot use a regular USB/lightening cable without taken up your USB slot.) It's a little hard to get in and out especially if you are tall or parked at a tight spot. Now that I see the 2018 model, I love the design (2012-2017) even more. I know not everyone is worrying about the look, but I think the longer nose leading to the grill really make a difference to the interior leg room and the cooling of the car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Car for Wife Ell , 12/21/2016 SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Wife doesn't care about acceleration and she is small women, so car fits her perfectly. Loves the quite ride an comfortable drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Drive Me! Elizabeth Moore , 03/18/2017 SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I really like this car! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse