Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Features & Specs
|Overview
See SLK-Class Inventory
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V8
|Combined MPG
|26
|24
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|22/32 mpg
|21/29 mpg
|19/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|407.0/592.0 mi.
|388.5/536.5 mi.
|351.5/518.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|26
|24
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Torque
|229 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|398 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.8 l
|3.5 l
|5.5 l
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 5500 rpm
|302 hp @ 6500 rpm
|415 hp @ 6800 rpm
|Turning circle
|34.5 ft.
|34.5 ft.
|34.5 ft.
|Valves
|16
|24
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|V8
|cylinder deactivation
|no
|no
|yes
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|designo Light Brown Leather Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dynamic Handling Package (SPC)
|yes
|yes
|no
|designo Deep White Two-Tone Leather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Multimedia Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|designo Pastel Yellow Two-Tone Leather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|designo Auburn Brown Leather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|designo Jet Black Leather Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|DISTRONIC PLUS Package (SPC)
|yes
|yes
|no
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Sport Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Trim Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|Lighting Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|designo Auburn Brown Two-Tone Leather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|designo Sand Two-Tone Leather Package
|yes
|no
|no
|designo Porcelain Two-Tone Leather Package
|yes
|yes
|no
|designo Classic Red Two-Tone Leather Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|designo Platinum White Leather Package
|no
|yes
|no
|designo Saffron Beige Leather Package
|no
|yes
|no
|designo Platinum White Two-Tone Leather Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|designo Deep White Leather Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|designo Porcelain Leather Package
|no
|yes
|no
|designo Sand Leather Package
|no
|no
|yes
|AMG Handling Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|8 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|11 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|no
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|500 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on doors
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather and alloy steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Analog Clock on Dash Top
|yes
|yes
|no
|KEYLESS-GO
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Digital Dual Zone Climate Control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Becker MAP PILOT
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|yes
|no
|AIRGUIDE Windstop
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AMG Illuminated Door Sills
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Front head room
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|38.0 in.
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|52.2 in.
|52.2 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leatherette
|yes
|no
|no
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|yes
|premium leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|18" 5-Twin-Spoke Wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear Spoiler
|yes
|yes
|no
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Hood Vent Fins
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Panorama Roof
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Front track
|61.4 in.
|61.4 in.
|61.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Length
|162.8 in.
|162.8 in.
|163.2 in.
|Curb weight
|3241 lbs.
|3417 lbs.
|3583 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|10.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|0.30 cd.
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|51.2 in.
|51.2 in.
|51.2 in.
|Wheel base
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|95.7 in.
|Width
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|71.5 in.
|Rear track
|61.6 in.
|61.6 in.
|61.7 in.
|Gross weight
|no
|4090 lbs.
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|245/40R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|17 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|Alloy spare wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|temporary spare tire
|no
|yes
|no
|245/35R18 92V tires
|no
|yes
|no
|18 x 8.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|255/35R Z tires
|no
|no
|yes
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the SLK-Class
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
|Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2008
- Used Kia Sportage 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2010
- Used Tesla Model S 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class 2016
- Used Toyota Camry 2001
- Used BMW 5 Series 2017
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2006
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2000
- Used Chevrolet Corvette 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 F-350 Super Duty
- 2020 M8 Gran Coupe
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- 2019 Vantage
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2021 GMC Terrain News
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2020
- 2019 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons