  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Features & Specs

More about the 2013 SLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,900
See SLK-Class Inventory
Starting MSRP
$55,400
See SLK-Class Inventory
Starting MSRP
$67,990
See SLK-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6V8
Combined MPG262422
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/32 mpg21/29 mpg19/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)407.0/592.0 mi.388.5/536.5 mi.351.5/518.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG262422
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Torque229 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm398 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l3.5 l5.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 5500 rpm302 hp @ 6500 rpm415 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.34.5 ft.34.5 ft.
Valves162432
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4V6V8
cylinder deactivationnonoyes
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyesyesyes
Dynamic Handling Package (SPC)yesyesno
designo Deep White Two-Tone Leather Packageyesnono
Multimedia Packageyesyesyes
designo Pastel Yellow Two-Tone Leather Packageyesnono
designo Auburn Brown Leather Packageyesnono
designo Jet Black Leather Packageyesnoyes
DISTRONIC PLUS Package (SPC)yesyesno
Premium 1 Packageyesnono
Sport Packageyesyesno
Trim Packageyesyesno
Lighting Packageyesyesyes
designo Auburn Brown Two-Tone Leather Packageyesnono
designo Sand Two-Tone Leather Packageyesnono
designo Porcelain Two-Tone Leather Packageyesyesno
designo Classic Red Two-Tone Leather Packagenoyesyes
designo Platinum White Leather Packagenoyesno
designo Saffron Beige Leather Packagenoyesno
designo Platinum White Two-Tone Leather Packagenoyesyes
designo Deep White Leather Packagenoyesyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packagenoyesno
designo Sand Leather Packagenonoyes
AMG Handling Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
8 total speakersyesnono
diversity antennayesyesyes
memory card slotyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
11 total speakersnoyesyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)noyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
500 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
alloy trim on dashyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyesyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnono
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
alloy trim on center consoleyesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Analog Clock on Dash Topyesyesno
KEYLESS-GOyesyesyes
Digital Dual Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Becker MAP PILOT Pre-Wiringyesyesyes
Becker MAP PILOTyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyesyesno
AIRGUIDE Windstopyesyesyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsnonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Front head room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.52.2 in.52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leatheretteyesnono
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
6 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesyes
leathernoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesyes
premium leathernonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Wheelyesyesno
Rear Spoileryesyesno
Wheel Locksyesyesyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROL Panorama Roofyesyesyes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyesyesyes
Panorama Roofyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Front track61.4 in.61.4 in.61.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.162.8 in.163.2 in.
Curb weight3241 lbs.3417 lbs.3583 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.0.30 cd.0.34 cd.
Height51.2 in.51.2 in.51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.95.7 in.95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.71.5 in.71.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.61.6 in.61.7 in.
Gross weightno4090 lbs.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Exterior Colors
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • designo Mystic Blue Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Mars Red
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , leatherette
  • Black , leatherette
  • designo Deep White Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash/Black , leatherette
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • designo Auburn Brown Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Brown, premium leather
  • designo Sand Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Pastel Yellow Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • designo Platinum White Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White Leather, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Saffron Beige, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • designo Platinum White Two-Tone, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , premium leather
  • designo Jet Black, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red Two-Tone, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
245/40R17 tiresyesnono
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
inside mounted spare tirenoyesno
Alloy spare wheelnoyesno
temporary spare tirenoyesno
245/35R18 92V tiresnoyesno
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
255/35R Z tiresnonoyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,900
Starting MSRP
$55,400
Starting MSRP
$67,990
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.Unlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See SLK-Class InventorySee SLK-Class InventorySee SLK-Class Inventory

Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles