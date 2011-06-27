Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love this car M. E. Williams , 05/08/2016 SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have not owned a convertible since I was a teenager. I have owned this car since 2015 and still love driving it. It still looks like new, drives like new and feels like new. I am the second owner. The first owner had a little scrape on the driver fender as he was coming into the garage. Well, guess what, my cat ran in front of me as I was pulling into the garage and I put a small scrape on the passenger fender. Unfortunately, our insurance companies classified these scrapes as "accidents", so there goes part of the value on my beautiful car. If I hadn't told you this, you would see the car looks as good as new. I get compliments on the car every time I take it our for a run. It still looks and performs as if it were new. LOVE this little car. Wish I could have found it sooner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my 2013 SLK250 Baki Cetegen , 04/17/2016 SLK250 2dr Convertible (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I bought this car used and had it for a month now. It is a great car with good power and handling. My other car is a 2011 BMW 535xi. This hardtop convertible is just what I needed for summer months. I hope it holds well. I actually like to driver interface, controls and navigation better than those of BMW.

Peppy, fun sports car Marty , 04/18/2017 SLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful If this is a midlife crisis I'm all for it! I recently purchased this used, original owner took great care of it. The 350 has a lot more pep than the 250, enough to make me pass on the 250. Either way, it has great road feel, lays low and tight to the ground, doesn't feel twitchy at all and yet it awakens when you simply tap the gas. I love driving it around with the top down. Well appointed, nice leather and controls, screen is a little small and I wish it was a touch screen. I have better nav and screen in my Toyota Avalon. Aside from that, a beautiful, elegant piece of machinery.