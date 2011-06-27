  1. Home
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK350 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 SLK-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque273 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Dynamic Handling Package (SPC)yes
Multimedia Packageyes
Lighting Packageyes
Distronic Plus Package (SPC)yes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Trim Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Accessory Navigation Systemyes
Analog Clock on Dash Topyes
NAV +4yes
KEYLESS-GOyes
Digital Dual Zone Climate Controlyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
AIRGUIDE Windstopyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Exterior Options
18" 5-Twin-Spoke Wheelyes
Rear Spoileryes
Wheel Locksyes
Magic Sky Control Panorama Roofyes
Chrome Hood Vent Finsyes
Panorama Roofyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length162.8 in.
Curb weight3397 lbs.
Gross weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Mist Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Bengal Red/Black , premium leather
  • Ash/Black, leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige , premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
245/35R18 92V tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
