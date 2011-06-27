Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK55 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)259.0/407.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque376 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.4 l
Horsepower355 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle34.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Lighting Packageyes
Heating Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
AMG Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Alpine premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Digital Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
harman/kardon LOGIC7 Sound System w/Dolby 5.1yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front head room37.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Exterior Options
Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.8 cu.ft.
Length161.5 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height50.0 in.
EPA interior volume58.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Mars Red
  • Steel Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Red/Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Beige/Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ash/Black, premium leather/alcantara
Tires & Wheels
245/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
