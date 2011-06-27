Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Love Love Love It johonna , 12/05/2013 25 of 26 people found this review helpful By the title of my review, you should already know I absolutely love this car. I bought mine used with almost 100K miles for a song and it looks brand new. As many posters state, it does get a lot of attention which wasn't exactly my intention but every time people comment or give those looks I just chuckle because its actually the least expensive car I ever bought and not sure why everyone doesn't have one :) It is in excellent condition and have absolutely no concerns with its reliability. Also, despite others complaints about the trunk, I was able to put a set of golf clubs, beach chair, small suitcase in the trunk with the top down! Report Abuse

Road Trip Readie Eddie , 10/01/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Road trip from eastern Minnesota through the Black Hills Area, South Dakota in early September 2009.It was hard to get everything in we wanted to take but the ride and performance were great. Approximately 1300 interstate miles and 500 mountain hairpin curves. Overall mileage was over 27 MPG. A great trip till I tried to clean off the grasshoppers. They just wont wash off. Front grill and nose of the car is slowly getting better but I have never seen anything so hard to get clean.

The Most Underated Roadster visimap , 11/11/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Despite the fact that US car magazines give this great roadster no credit, it is a fun to drive real sports car. I test drove a Boxter S, a Z4 and a TT and I liked the SLK best - especially since it is the only premium roadster with a retractable hard top. My SLK is a 6 speed manual with the AMG sports package. The way the manual tranny is mated to the engine is a thing of beauty. And, it is so beautiful that people think I paid $100,000 for it!

The perfect car Lon , 05/19/2007 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I drove a few different convertibles, and was impressed with the folding hardtop (less unique than it used to be), heating system (airscarf), the performance, and great looks. I have had a good experience with the reliability of this car. I've driven 10,000 miles in 15 months, I have not experienced any problems. I have gotten as much as 28 mpg, though it's around 20 in the city.