Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fast, Fun Car
I love the handling of this car! The acceleration is more than adequate, as the car gets off the line quickly, and it accelerates hard. With the AMG Sport package, the interior is very pleasing with the machined metal inserts. At 80 MPH cruising speed across Nebraska, the gas mileage was 28. The cockpit is roomy enough, and every control is close at hand. So nice to have a convertible hard top, also, although the trunk capacity is limited with the top down. Big enough for an ice chest, though.
Fun Coupe or Convertible
I did have a 98 230 SLK with 4k but was totaled by a drunk driver. I purchased a 06 Chrysler Crossfire, thinking I would have the same experience and save money. No comparing. The SLK series Mercedes is one of the coolest convertible roadsters on the market. Performance, looks, roadster feel, with more class than most roadsters. I sold the Chrysler right away and began searching to replace the 230 with a newer 320 with no regret.
Sporty, fun, fast and power to spare!
I find my 2003 SLK-320 always fun to drive. It's a sporty and a real head turner going down the road. If the sun is out, the top is down. Or 25 seconds later it can be a hardtop again. You'll need to watch the speedometer because it is truly effortless to get to and exceed highway speeds. I love the throaty sound when I step on the gas. The motor eagerly responds at all speeds with ease. Comfortable seats and ride with plenty of legroom. Almost intuitive handling in turns, curves and "other" manuvers. The cockpit has well laid out gauges and controls. I've had no problems to date.
Long term love (2009-2017)
Purchased in 2009 when I graduated highschool this was my first car ownership experience. When I got this I was looking at Honda S2000's but my parents had an affinity towards Mercedes-Benz so we agreed on this as a nice compromise. Owning this car through the past 8 years has been a pleasure. Here is some of my experiences. 1) first car accident( rear-ended at red light) no visible damage but the Honda Civic was almost totaled by her insurance. 2) Repairs- cost $2,500 over 8 year term. So $312.50 average a year. This was mainly because I did a complete overhaul 3 years ago replacing all worn parts(suspension, motor mounts, drilled and slotted rotors and new pads, spark plugs, mass air flow, etc) before I started working in finance. Now i am in my final semester in my dual-masters program and in a few months I will tell my car goodbye and sell her for $5-6k with 155k mi. Note: I purchased this in 2009 for $10,500 so my total costs excluding the $75 oil changes was about $1k a year when you factor in my purchase price and resale value, not bad right? haha I must also include that during my past 3 years of ownership that this car doesn't pass NC inspection due to the MAF sensor. Oil gets caught up in this because after the car is around 12 years old the supercharger spits oil into the MAF. The next major issue is that the hydraulic powered hardtop's seals go bad after around 10 years in age and they leak into the headliner, I fix this by completely draining out the fluid for $25. I passed inspection by getting a exemption permit each year. Now I will move on and purchase a Porsche Cayman S or 2013 Porsche 911. Although if you do sit in this slk you will see a strong resemblance between this and the 2007-2012 cayman interior. This car holds a special place in my heart, we went through undergraduate, corporate life and now graduate school together. I hope my experience shows you that Mercedes ownership is not expensive as one might expect.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
2003 SLK230
I've owned the SLK for a little over a year, and am very happy with it. I was initially attracted to the car because of its looks, styling, and impressive engineering. Supercharger provides enough of a boost for highway passing; otherwise, I would recommend a 320. Expectation met with just one exception.
Sponsored cars related to the SLK-Class
Related Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner