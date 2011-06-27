  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  4. Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class
  5. Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 SLK-Class
5(78%)4(11%)3(11%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.7
27 reviews
Write a review
See all SLK-Classes for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,032 - $8,575
Used SLK-Class for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...6

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2002 Mercedes SLK 320

BClark, 08/02/2004
18 of 18 people found this review helpful

Beautiful vehicle with luxurious interior and nimble, quick ride. Great open air convertible that feels like a solid sedan when the retractable hard top is up.

Report Abuse

MB SLK great Car

Bobby, 08/18/2005
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I owned a Mazda Miata prior to this Mercedes and worried about the reliability of this vehicle. However, the car has been great and I now have almost 50,000 miles on it and it is a pleasure to drive and fun when top is down on a nice day. I love the fact that the roof is solid and that I don't have to worry about the snow causing any damage to the interior. The car is also great in snow with the snow tires that I purchased only a few months after I fist got the car. All in all, I would say that I love this car and that it has served me quite well.

Report Abuse

Great car if your not too tall

Ed, 12/14/2018
SLK320 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I always loved the SLK but I’m 6’4 and room and comfort is only wishful thinking if you are tall and have a SLK. However, it is a ball to drive and performance is outstanding. I will continue to drive my SLK because of the pure exhilarating experience of the ride.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Good looking car but very expensive to maintain

Pete Robinson, 05/03/2017
SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M)
6 of 7 people found this review helpful

This car is one of the best looking cars on the road. Performance is good for the V6 models but mine is a 4 cylinder and the performance is only OK. Interior is very nice but the weak points is the electronics that fail frequently. Gas mileage is poor for a small car with a 4 cylinder engine. Recommend the car for sunny day short drives but take the big car on trips.

Value
Report Abuse

Beautiful Lines

Linda, 08/02/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is my third MB and the nicest looking by far. I bought it basically for the ease of the retractable hardtop. The trunk is small, but adequate for trips to the grocery store. I would rather have a single disc CD player than the optional 6 disc in the trunk. Pickup is not as responsive as the 230SLK supercharged which I previously owned. I like the interior features better on the 320 though, with the wood grain treatments. Definitely not a family car, just a fun short trip vehicle. Gets about 18 miles per gallon with city driving and 29 miles per gallon exclusively highway. Great car for me, but I only do about 5K a year.

Report Abuse
12345...6
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SLK-Classes for sale

Related Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles