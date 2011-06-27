Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
2002 Mercedes SLK 320
Beautiful vehicle with luxurious interior and nimble, quick ride. Great open air convertible that feels like a solid sedan when the retractable hard top is up.
MB SLK great Car
I owned a Mazda Miata prior to this Mercedes and worried about the reliability of this vehicle. However, the car has been great and I now have almost 50,000 miles on it and it is a pleasure to drive and fun when top is down on a nice day. I love the fact that the roof is solid and that I don't have to worry about the snow causing any damage to the interior. The car is also great in snow with the snow tires that I purchased only a few months after I fist got the car. All in all, I would say that I love this car and that it has served me quite well.
Great car if your not too tall
I always loved the SLK but I’m 6’4 and room and comfort is only wishful thinking if you are tall and have a SLK. However, it is a ball to drive and performance is outstanding. I will continue to drive my SLK because of the pure exhilarating experience of the ride.
Good looking car but very expensive to maintain
This car is one of the best looking cars on the road. Performance is good for the V6 models but mine is a 4 cylinder and the performance is only OK. Interior is very nice but the weak points is the electronics that fail frequently. Gas mileage is poor for a small car with a 4 cylinder engine. Recommend the car for sunny day short drives but take the big car on trips.
Beautiful Lines
This is my third MB and the nicest looking by far. I bought it basically for the ease of the retractable hardtop. The trunk is small, but adequate for trips to the grocery store. I would rather have a single disc CD player than the optional 6 disc in the trunk. Pickup is not as responsive as the 230SLK supercharged which I previously owned. I like the interior features better on the 320 though, with the wood grain treatments. Definitely not a family car, just a fun short trip vehicle. Gets about 18 miles per gallon with city driving and 29 miles per gallon exclusively highway. Great car for me, but I only do about 5K a year.
