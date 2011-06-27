Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

2002 Mercedes SLK 320 BClark , 08/02/2004 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Beautiful vehicle with luxurious interior and nimble, quick ride. Great open air convertible that feels like a solid sedan when the retractable hard top is up. Report Abuse

MB SLK great Car Bobby , 08/18/2005 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I owned a Mazda Miata prior to this Mercedes and worried about the reliability of this vehicle. However, the car has been great and I now have almost 50,000 miles on it and it is a pleasure to drive and fun when top is down on a nice day. I love the fact that the roof is solid and that I don't have to worry about the snow causing any damage to the interior. The car is also great in snow with the snow tires that I purchased only a few months after I fist got the car. All in all, I would say that I love this car and that it has served me quite well.

Great car if your not too tall Ed , 12/14/2018 SLK320 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I always loved the SLK but I'm 6'4 and room and comfort is only wishful thinking if you are tall and have a SLK. However, it is a ball to drive and performance is outstanding. I will continue to drive my SLK because of the pure exhilarating experience of the ride. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Good looking car but very expensive to maintain Pete Robinson , 05/03/2017 SLK230 Kompressor 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl S/C 6M) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This car is one of the best looking cars on the road. Performance is good for the V6 models but mine is a 4 cylinder and the performance is only OK. Interior is very nice but the weak points is the electronics that fail frequently. Gas mileage is poor for a small car with a 4 cylinder engine. Recommend the car for sunny day short drives but take the big car on trips. Value