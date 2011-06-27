Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class SLK230 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)286.2/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Torque200 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle32.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,900
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Length157.9 in.
Curb weight2909 lbs.
Gross weight3627 lbs.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Width67.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Exterior Colors
  • Designo Copper
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Bahama Blue Metallic
  • Sunburst Yellow
  • Magma Red
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Designo Electric Green
  • Glacier White
  • Firemist Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crimson Red
  • Copper/Charcoal
  • Citrus Yellow
  • Charcoal
  • Sienna Beige
  • Marlin Blue
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,900
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,900
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
