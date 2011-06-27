Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
27 MPG in town
This car actually gets 27 mpg in town rather than Edmunds 19 mpg statistic. It's a joy to drive and has required no major maintenance other than preventative along with tires, brakes and battery. They just don't build them like this any more! The most satisfying car I've ever owned.
my red convertible
This is my second benz. I traded my 98 C230(was my favorite car). I love the ride and quality of my SLK. Gives that bank vault like ride that my C class gave. Definitely a collector car of the future. I plan on keeping this car for a very long time.
2001 SLK230
I have owned this SLK230 for 5 years. I got it used with 42000, and now have 98000 miles on it. The only issue I have had is replacing brake lights a couple of times, the dome light goes out about once a year and thats about it. This car GREAT! People always ask me how much the car cost (annoying) because the way it looks. It looks like an expensive car, but I picked it up for a good deal. The interior is comfortable for a sports car, the stereo is amazing, the hard top convertible only takes 20 sec. to go down so it can easily be done at a red light. I have taken this car to its limits, fast cornering and hard breaking, so this car can handle all kinds of driving.
Great Roadster
Bought this car last year with approximately 76,000 miles on the odometer. No issues until recently when the on board computer had to be replaced for $1500 - ouch! It's amazing how smooth and quickly the car accelerates. Before you know it, you're doing 70 mph! I bought the car that was equipped with the optional SP1 Sport Package (Sculpted lower body with aerodynamic enhancements such as bumpers, side sills, projector beam front fog lamps, AMG alloy wheels and performance tires). This is my second car that I drive only on sunny days. I've gotten many compliments on the car and deservedly so.
Good car but small nagging issues.
Just bought car which has 130k miles. Saw issues when bought and am fixing but suprised as after car in production over five years mercedes never fixed since I have read all slk cars have following issues: 1). Interior paint flaking off 2) Exhaust rattle 3). Trunk and hood hydraulic hinges not holding trunk or hood up failing Love car and enjoy driving. If going on a weekend trip trunk holds very little if putting top down so pack light.
