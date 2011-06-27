  1. Home
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
cornering lightsyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Driver Assistance Packageyes
AMG Night Packageyes
AMG Handling Packageyes
Multimedia Packageyes
PARKTRONICyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Garmin MAP PILOTyes
Replace Red Seatbelts w/Blackyes
Silver Seatbeltsyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
All-Weather Floormatsyes
Black Roof Liningyes
Dashtop Analog Clockyes
Chrome Door Handle Insertsyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Panorama Roof w/MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
18" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Chrome Hood Finsyes
18" AMG 10-spoke Wheels w/Grey Accentsyes
18" AMG 10-spoke w/Black Accentsyes
Color-Keyed Side Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length163.1 in.
Curb weight3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • designo Patagonia Red Metallic
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Magno
  • Black
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • designo Shadow Grey Magno (Matte)
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Classic Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Auburn/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Curcuma/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Sand/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Pastel Yellow/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Deep White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Auburn Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Curcuma Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Deep Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Deep White Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Pastel Yellow Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Sand Nappa, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa w/Red Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
