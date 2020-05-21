  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(1)

2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG® SLC 43

Type:
#5 Luxury sport convertible

What's new

  • New SLC 300 and AMG SLC 43 Final Edition packages
  • Part of third Mercedes SLK generation introduced for 2011 (renamed SLC Roadster for 2017)

Pros & Cons

  • Retractable hardtop reduces interior noise
  • Distinctive glass roof panel
  • Less engaging to drive than rival convertibles
  • Antiquated technology interface
  • Snug interior, even by convertible standards
2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class Review

It's fair to say that the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC, at least in automotive terms, is now receiving AARP enrollment letters in the mail. The current-generation car debuted all the way back for the 2011 model year. While there have been some updates over the years, it's still the same basic car underneath.

Rival luxury roadsters such as the BMW Z4 and the Porsche 718 Boxster have undergone full redesigns since then. Even compared to other Mercedes-Benz cars, the SLC feels as if it was plucked from a different era.

It isn't all bad news. The SLC's styling is handsome, and its retractable hardtop design makes it quieter at freeway speeds than its soft-top rivals. It's also available with a long list of luxury features. If you really want a hardtop, check out the SLC. Otherwise we suggest looking elsewhere.

Edmunds' Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

6.2 / 10
We tested the Mercedes-Benz AMG SLC 43. It's quick and at times engaging, but all SLC models are showing their age. This generation of Mercedes' drop-top is nearly a decade old and competitors have eclipsed it in almost every way. Even compared to other Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the SLC looks and feels dated, especially inside. The retractable hardtop is a plus for highway driving, but it's not enough to put it ahead. The game has moved on, and the SLC hasn't.

How does it drive?

7.5
The AMG SLC 43 encourages spirited driving thanks to its strong turbocharged V6 engine. But the final result isn't as engaging or thrilling as an Audi TT, Jaguar F-Type or Porsche Boxster. Some of these alternatives may be slower, but the greater sensation of speed and confidence is in their favor. While the SLC 43 handles well enough on smooth pavement, it can feel a bit unsettled on broken surfaces as the tires struggle to maintain their grip.

The gear changes are smooth and quick in everyday driving. The auto engine stop-start system causes shudders in the cabin and is a little slow to react. It occasionally turns off the engine just before you come to a full stop, resulting in an inelegant lurch.

How comfortable is it?

7.0
Its folding hardtop roof is quieter than competitors, and the powerful climate control — complete with a breeze for your neck — is welcome. The seats are supportive and offer enough bostering to keep you planted while cornering yet don't feel confining.

The AMG SLC 43's ride quality is about average for the class. You feel every flaw in the road and there's substantial jostling over undulations, though it doesn't feel needlessly harsh. Overall, the SLC doesn't stand out from, or trail, the segment when it comes to comfort.

How’s the interior?

6.5
The interior is showing its age. Since the SLC debuted, the entire Mercedes lineup has adopted a more graceful and upscale cabin design. The technology has become more prevalent and easier to use too. The SLC's controls aren't as intuitive as those used in newer models, and some are hard to read in daylight.

It's snug inside the SLC too, though we wouldn't call it cramped. The low roof makes it feel smaller than it is and hurts both forward and rear visibility. The top itself folds in about 20 seconds.

How’s the tech?

6.0
If there's one thing that ages quickly, it's technology. Mercedes has updated its infotainment system multiple times since the SLC went on sale. The old-generation numeric keypad and needlessly redundant buttons bring up nostalgia, but not in a good way. At least everything works as it should, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is available.

The SLC comes with a decent level of driver safety aids. But, like the other in-car tech, they are much less refined than Mercedes' more recent products. The traffic-adaptive cruise control, for example, keeps a good gap but frequently taps the brakes instead of downshifting on a hill, causing small lurches. Other systems are difficult to operate.

How’s the storage?

5.5
What did you expect? It's a roadster, and the folding hardtop further cuts into cargo space. The trunk isn't generous, but that's expected of a folding-hardtop convertible. There's enough luggage space for a couple's weekend getaway with the top up. With the top down, only a single carry-on suitcase will fit, so pack light.

The interior isn't any better. You'll find few places to put items such as your smartphone or sunglasses, even fewer than in other roadsters in this class. These aren't the most practical vehicles around, but even by the class standard, the SLC falls short.

How economical is it?

5.0
The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving for the SLC 43. The SLC 300 is more economical at 27 mpg combined. Both numbers are below average for this class of car. Our SLC 43 test car posted a lackluster 21 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.

Is it a good value?

5.0
It's hard to justify the cost of this Mercedes considering the newer convertibles from Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Porsche. The alternatives give you more for the money, especially given the age of the tech and overall design of the SLC.

Wildcard

6.0
For the few who are considering a roadster, emotion plays a big role in this decision. While it can be fun, the SLC 43 AMG doesn't quite make the heart sing with rapture as some others do. The exterior styling has held up well, but the interior looks and feels every bit of its age. Take one look at the competition and you'll see just how far things have come since the SLC debuted.

Which SLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?

While the SLC 300 offers a decent open-air experience, we suggest stepping up to the more powerful and much more engaging AMG 43 model. In addition to the twin-turbo V6, it comes with more standard equipment than the base model.

2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class models

The 2020 SLC comes in two basic flavors: the standard SLC 300 and the sporty AMG SLC 43. Feature highlights include:

SLC 300
Come standard with:

  • 241-horsepower four-cylinder engine
  • Power-retractable hardtop roof with glass panel
  • 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires
  • Blind-spot monitoring
  • Automatic emergency braking

AMG SLC 43
Adds to the SLC 300 with:

  • A 385-hp V6 engine
  • AMG sport exhaust
  • 18-inch wheels with summer performance tires
  • LED headlights
  • Harman Kardon audio system
  • Heated seats with Mercedes' Airscarf neck warmer
  • Dual-zone climate control
  • Keyless entry and ignition

Main options for the SLC:

  • Driver Assistance package (extra driver safety aids)
  • Multimedia package (navigation and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto)
  • AMG Handling package (sport suspension and limited-slip rear differential)
  • Magic Sky Control roof (adjusts the tinting of the roof-panel glass)

To celebrate the end of production, Mercedes-Benz is offering a limited-run SLC Final Edition for both the SLC 300 and the AMG SLC 43. Features include:

  • Final Edition badges inside and out
  • Unique paint and wheel options
  • A few otherwise optional features as standard

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible features & specs
    AMG SLC 43 2dr Convertible
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A
    MSRP$64,650
    MPG 20 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower385 hp @ 6100 rpm
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite SLC-Class safety features:

    Attention Assist
    Monitors the driver through a variety of means and provides a warning if it detects inattention or drowsiness.
    Active Brake Assist
    Monitors traffic ahead and warns of potential collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Active Lane Keeping Assist
    Warns and helps the driver with steering correction if the car unintentionally begins to drift out of its lane.

    Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. the competition

    Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. BMW Z4

    The BMW Z4 is the newest model in an admittedly small class, with the current generation making its debut in 2019. Like the SLC, the Z4 is available with either a four- or a six-cylinder engine, both turbocharged. Unlike the Mercedes, the Z4 comes with a folding soft top rather than a retractable hardtop. From a technology standpoint, the Z4 has a lot more to offer.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class & BMW Z4 features

    Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. Audi TT

    The third-gen Audi TT convertible is only available with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes less power than the SLC’s base engine. Audi does make more powerful engines for the TT, but only for the coupe. We do like the TT's standard all-wheel drive and well-appointed interior.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class & Audi TT features

    Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class vs. Porsche 718 Boxster

    Since the original Boxster debuted in the late 1990s, it's served as the performance benchmark for this class thanks to precise handling and powerful engines. You can also equip it to be just as luxurious as the Mercedes, or even more so. But all that comes at a cost as the Boxster is significantly more expensive than the SLC.

    Compare Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class & Porsche 718 Boxster features

    2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition First Look

    It's Time to Say Goodbye

    Will Kaufman by Will Kaufman , Content Strategist and News EditorFebruary 20th, 2019

    The littlest MBZ is set to bow out with the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition. Even though it's only worn the SLC badge since 2017, this pint-size folding-hardtop convertible has been around since 2011 as the SLK. In spite of some superficial changes, very little else about the car was updated when the name changed. In fact, some notable items were lost.

    Not With a Bang

    In becoming the SLC, the SLK lost both the manual transmission on the base model (the last manual Mercedes sold in the United States), along with its top-level AMG V8. While there was nothing wrong with the nine-speed automatic transmission or the turbocharged V6 offered, Merc's baby roadster certainly lost some of its sporting character.

    These days, the SLC has settled in as a marginal competitor in its class. Its technology features are dated, and while it's still fun to scoot around in, the driving experience isn't quite as sharp or engaging as we'd like. Overall, it very much feels its age compared to even basic Benzes of today, such as the whizbang A-Class sedan. Still, the SLC offers a bit of old-fashioned and charming simplicity that we are unlikely to see again from the three-pointed star.

    Riding Into a Sun Yellow Sunset

    The SLC Final Edition will be available in two flavors: regular or AMG. The 2020 SLC 300 Final Edition will be based on the SLC 300 AMG Line model (not to be confused with the real AMG setup), which comes with a lowered ride height, beefed-up brakes and a more aggressive look. It will be available in gray, with gloss-black exterior accents, gray interior accents and two-tone leather seats. Carbon-fiber-look leather has been draped over the headrests, steering wheel and shifter knob.

    The 2020 AMG SLC 43 ditches the dour gray for a celebratory Sun Yellow paint that's exclusive to this model. It also comes with gloss-black exterior accents and matte-black 18-inch wheels. Inside, you'll find the same two-tone leather seats as in the 300 and the carbon-fiber-look leather.

    Both cars come with plenty of Final Edition badging both inside and out as well as standard features such as seat memory and the Airscarf neck heater. Both also retain the same power figures as the models on which they're based: 241 horsepower for the SLC 300's four-cylinder and 385 hp for the AMG's V6.

    Pricing and Release Date

    The SLC Final Edition is slated to hit dealerships sometime in 2020. So if you're feeling pre-emptively nostalgic, there's plenty of time to start saving your pennies. Official pricing hasn't been announced, but we assume the Final Editions will garner a small premium over the current prices. For more news and information about the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC 300 Final Edition and AMG SLC 43 Final Edition, stay tuned to Edmunds.

