It's fair to say that the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC, at least in automotive terms, is now receiving AARP enrollment letters in the mail. The current-generation car debuted all the way back for the 2011 model year. While there have been some updates over the years, it's still the same basic car underneath. Rival luxury roadsters such as the BMW Z4 and the Porsche 718 Boxster have undergone full redesigns since then. Even compared to other Mercedes-Benz cars, the SLC feels as if it was plucked from a different era. It isn't all bad news. The SLC's styling is handsome, and its retractable hardtop design makes it quieter at freeway speeds than its soft-top rivals. It's also available with a long list of luxury features. If you really want a hardtop, check out the SLC. Otherwise we suggest looking elsewhere.

Edmunds' Expert Rating

Our verdict 6.2 / 10

We tested the Mercedes-Benz AMG SLC 43. It's quick and at times engaging, but all SLC models are showing their age. This generation of Mercedes' drop-top is nearly a decade old and competitors have eclipsed it in almost every way. Even compared to other Mercedes-Benz vehicles, the SLC looks and feels dated, especially inside. The retractable hardtop is a plus for highway driving, but it's not enough to put it ahead. The game has moved on, and the SLC hasn't.

How does it drive? 7.5

The AMG SLC 43 encourages spirited driving thanks to its strong turbocharged V6 engine. But the final result isn't as engaging or thrilling as an Audi TT, Jaguar F-Type or Porsche Boxster. Some of these alternatives may be slower, but the greater sensation of speed and confidence is in their favor. While the SLC 43 handles well enough on smooth pavement, it can feel a bit unsettled on broken surfaces as the tires struggle to maintain their grip.



The gear changes are smooth and quick in everyday driving. The auto engine stop-start system causes shudders in the cabin and is a little slow to react. It occasionally turns off the engine just before you come to a full stop, resulting in an inelegant lurch.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

Its folding hardtop roof is quieter than competitors, and the powerful climate control — complete with a breeze for your neck — is welcome. The seats are supportive and offer enough bostering to keep you planted while cornering yet don't feel confining.



The AMG SLC 43's ride quality is about average for the class. You feel every flaw in the road and there's substantial jostling over undulations, though it doesn't feel needlessly harsh. Overall, the SLC doesn't stand out from, or trail, the segment when it comes to comfort.

How’s the interior? 6.5

The interior is showing its age. Since the SLC debuted, the entire Mercedes lineup has adopted a more graceful and upscale cabin design. The technology has become more prevalent and easier to use too. The SLC's controls aren't as intuitive as those used in newer models, and some are hard to read in daylight.



It's snug inside the SLC too, though we wouldn't call it cramped. The low roof makes it feel smaller than it is and hurts both forward and rear visibility. The top itself folds in about 20 seconds.

How’s the tech? 6.0

If there's one thing that ages quickly, it's technology. Mercedes has updated its infotainment system multiple times since the SLC went on sale. The old-generation numeric keypad and needlessly redundant buttons bring up nostalgia, but not in a good way. At least everything works as it should, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is available.



The SLC comes with a decent level of driver safety aids. But, like the other in-car tech, they are much less refined than Mercedes' more recent products. The traffic-adaptive cruise control, for example, keeps a good gap but frequently taps the brakes instead of downshifting on a hill, causing small lurches. Other systems are difficult to operate.

How’s the storage? 5.5

What did you expect? It's a roadster, and the folding hardtop further cuts into cargo space. The trunk isn't generous, but that's expected of a folding-hardtop convertible. There's enough luggage space for a couple's weekend getaway with the top up. With the top down, only a single carry-on suitcase will fit, so pack light.



The interior isn't any better. You'll find few places to put items such as your smartphone or sunglasses, even fewer than in other roadsters in this class. These aren't the most practical vehicles around, but even by the class standard, the SLC falls short.

How economical is it? 5.0

The EPA estimates fuel economy at 23 mpg in combined city/highway driving for the SLC 43. The SLC 300 is more economical at 27 mpg combined. Both numbers are below average for this class of car. Our SLC 43 test car posted a lackluster 21 mpg on our 115-mile mixed-driving evaluation route.

Is it a good value? 5.0

It's hard to justify the cost of this Mercedes considering the newer convertibles from Audi, BMW, Jaguar and Porsche. The alternatives give you more for the money, especially given the age of the tech and overall design of the SLC.

Wildcard 6.0

For the few who are considering a roadster, emotion plays a big role in this decision. While it can be fun, the SLC 43 AMG doesn't quite make the heart sing with rapture as some others do. The exterior styling has held up well, but the interior looks and feels every bit of its age. Take one look at the competition and you'll see just how far things have come since the SLC debuted.

Which SLC-Class does Edmunds recommend?

While the SLC 300 offers a decent open-air experience, we suggest stepping up to the more powerful and much more engaging AMG 43 model. In addition to the twin-turbo V6, it comes with more standard equipment than the base model.

2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class models

The 2020 SLC comes in two basic flavors: the standard SLC 300 and the sporty AMG SLC 43. Feature highlights include: