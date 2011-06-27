  1. Home
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class AMG SLC 43 Features & Specs

More about the 2018 SLC-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$61,350
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)370.0/536.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Torque384 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower362 hp @ 5550 rpm
Turning circle36.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$61,350
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$61,350
designo Platinum White Leather Packageyes
designo Classic Red Leather Packageyes
designo Light Brown/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Auburn/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Porcelain/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Classic Red/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Curcuma/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
Night Packageyes
designo Auburn Leather Packageyes
designo Pastel Yellow/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Deep White Leather Packageyes
designo Porcelain Leather Packageyes
designo Light Brown Leather Packageyes
designo Platinum White/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
Premium 2 Packageyes
designo Deep Black Leather Packageyes
AMG Performance Studio RedArt Packageyes
designo Deep White/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
designo Sand Leather Packageyes
AMG Handling Packageyes
designo Pastel Yellow Leather Packageyes
designo Sand/Black Two-Tone Leatheryes
Premium 3 Packageyes
designo Curcuma Leather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$61,350
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$61,350
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Deletion of Red Seatbelts to Blackyes
Garmin Map Pilotyes
Silver Seat Beltsyes
RadioComand system w/navigation
AMG Illuminated Door Sill Panelsyes
Smartphone Integration Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$61,350
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$61,350
10 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room38.0 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Panoramic Roof w/MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Color-keyed Side Mirrorsyes
18" AMG 10-spoke (Titanium)yes
18" AMG 10-Spoke Black/Redyes
Wheel Locksyes
18" AMG multispoke (Titanium)yes
Chrome Hood Fin Coversyes
Black Roof w/Headliner for Sun Protectionyes
18" AMG 10-spoke w/Black Accentsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length163.1 in.
Curb weight3541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base95.7 in.
Width71.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Exterior Colors
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno (Matte)
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Diamond White Magno
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Indium Grey Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Shadow Grey Magno (Matte)
Interior Colors
  • Black/Silver Pearl Nappa w/Red Piping, premium leather
  • designo Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Sahara Beige, leather
  • Black w/Red Stitching, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Platinum White/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$61,350
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
255/35R18 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$61,350
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$61,350
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles