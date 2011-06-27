  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 Features & Specs

More about the 2020 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$114,700
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$114,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$114,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$114,700
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower449 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$114,700
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$114,700
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$114,700
600 watts stereo outputyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$114,700
driver assisted parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$114,700
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$114,700
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Premium Sound Systemyes
AMG Nappa/DINAMICA Sport Steering Wheelyes
Silver Seat Beltsyes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$114,700
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$114,700
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room53.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$114,700
19" AMG Multispoke Wheelsyes
Soft Close Doorsyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$114,700
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length182.3 in.
Curb weight4012 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Height51.2 in.
EPA interior volume64.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$114,700
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Graphite Grey Metallic
  • designo Selenite Grey Magno
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Crystal Grey/Black, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Bengal Red/Black, leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown, leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Deep White/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Titanium Grey Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Tuscany Beige Pearl/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Saddle Brown/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Sienna Brown/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Sand/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red/Black Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$114,700
285/30R19 tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$114,700
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$114,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See SL-Class Inventory

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 550 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars