  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2020 SL-Class
5(0%)4(50%)3(50%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all SL-Classes for sale
MSRP Starting at
$91,000
Save as much as $6,288
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020SL rear speakers only work with CD’s

2020 450 SL, 05/16/2020
SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

No sound from rear speakers when tuned into XM Satellite radio, only works with CD’s. I never had this problem with S and GLS models!!

Report Abuse

SL poor sound system, No front to back fader.

2020 450 SL, 05/18/2020
SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

You have no surround system, all you hear is the front speakers when the top is down. It needs front to back fader control that all S and GLS classes cars have!!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all SL-Classes for sale

Related 2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars