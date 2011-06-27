2020 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

No sound from rear speakers when tuned into XM Satellite radio, only works with CD’s. I never had this problem with S and GLS models!!

2020 450 SL , 05/18/2020 SL 450 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)

You have no surround system, all you hear is the front speakers when the top is down. It needs front to back fader control that all S and GLS classes cars have!!!!