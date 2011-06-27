Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Liked It So Much, We Bought It!
After owning/leasing 2 V8 SLs and 1 AMG SLK we stepped "down" to the new SL450 Twin Turbo V6. Not quite up to V8 performance levels but, surprisingly, close! According to Car & Driver's instrumented tests, and in contrast to Mercedes' typical conservative performance estimates, they say this car turns 0-60 in 4.5 seconds and breaks 107 MPH in the standing quarter mile. And, we don't doubt those stats for a minute! This car out handles our previous SLs and the AMG, and is amazingly close in virtually all other regards. We do miss the sound of the V8 engines, however, equipped with exactly the same options (the V8 excepted) our new 450 $tickered over $18,400 under the SL. And for that kind of savings, I'll sacrifice the V8 rumble for the nor-quite-as-exciting, V6 burbble. So far, we're delighted with our choice!
Sexy red ride
A good test drive with the top up and down to feel the difference
Terrific car!
Met all expectations and then some!
