Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 65 AMG Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$219,850
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$219,850
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$219,850
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$219,850
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$219,850
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$219,850
AMG Night Styling Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$219,850
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
900 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$219,850
driver assisted parking assistyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$219,850
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$219,850
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Red Seat Beltsyes
Silver Seat Beltsyes
AMG Performance Steering Wheel - DINAMICA Gripsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$219,850
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$219,850
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room53.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$219,850
19"/20" AMG Black Cross-Spoke Forgedyes
Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Wheel Locksyes
19"/20" AMG Titanium Cross-Spoke Forgedyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$219,850
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length182.7 in.
Curb weight4211 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
EPA interior volume64.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width73.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$219,850
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Polar White
  • Black
  • Mars Red
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Metallic
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • designo Magno Selenite Grey
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • Selenite Grey Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Platinum White/Black, premium leather
  • designo Titanium Grey Pearl/Black, premium leather
  • designo Tuscany Beige Pearl/Black, premium leather
  • designo Classic Red/Black, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black AMG Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Black AMG Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown AMG Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Deep White/Black, premium leather
  • designo Sand/Black, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black AMG Exclusive Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Sienna Brown/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$219,850
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
285/30R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$219,850
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$219,850
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
