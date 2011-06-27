  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2015 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$147,300
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$147,300
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$147,300
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$147,300
Torque664 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower557 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$147,300
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$147,300
AMG High Contrast Styling Packageyes
Driver Assistance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$147,300
600 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$147,300
driver assisted parking assistyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$147,300
hands-free entryyes
Reverse tilt passenger only provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$147,300
AMG Performance Mediayes
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
SPLITVIEW (Late Availability)yes
AMG Performance Steering Wheel - DINAMICA Gripsyes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSoundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$147,300
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$147,300
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room53.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$147,300
19"/20" AMG 10-Spoke Forged Wheelyes
Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
Wheel Locksyes
19"/20" AMG 10-Spoke Forged Wheel (Black)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
AMG Exterior Carbon Packageyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$147,300
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length182.4 in.
Curb weight4068 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height51.2 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$147,300
Exterior Colors
  • designo Diamond White Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • designo Graphite (Metallic)
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black
  • Polar White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • designo Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey (Matte Finish)
  • designo Magno Cashmere White (Matte Finish)
  • Shadow Grey (Matte Finish) Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Sienna Brown, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • Ginger Beige/Espresso Brown Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • Bengal Red/Black Nappa, premium leather
  • designo Tuscany Beige Pearl, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Titanium Grey Pearl, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$147,300
285/30R19 tiresyes
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$147,300
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$147,300
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See SL-Class Inventory

Related Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL 63 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles