Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2013 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG17
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$212,240
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/415.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2300 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower621 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
Emergency interior seatback releaseyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$212,240
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
900 watts stereo outputyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
diversity antennayes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$212,240
remote trunk releaseyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$212,240
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$212,240
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$212,240
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$212,240
19"/20" AMG 10-Spoke Forged (Black)yes
AMG Exterior Carbon Packageyes
Red Painted Brake Calipersyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Front track63.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length182.4 in.
Curb weight4299 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track63.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite
  • Shadow Grey Metallic (Matte)
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic (SPC)
  • Mars Red
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • designo Mocha Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Tuscany Beige Pearl, premium leather
  • designo Sienna Brown, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Brown/Beige Exclusive, premium leather
  • Red/Black Exclusive, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black Exclusive, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$212,240
20 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
285/30R20 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$212,240
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$212,240
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
