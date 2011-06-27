Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$105,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|7-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.6/495.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.7 l
|Horsepower
|429 hp @ 5250 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.2 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
|Driver Assistance Package
|yes
|Launch Edition
|yes
|Premium 1 Package
|yes
|Sport Wheel Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|600 watts stereo output
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand speakers
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|harman/kardon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|first aid kit
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|electric speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Wood/Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Black Leather Headliner
|yes
|Black Headliner
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sills
|yes
|Dashtop Analog Clock
|yes
|Beige Headliner
|yes
|Grey Headliner
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen BeoSound
|yes
|Instrumentation
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
|12 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|leather
|yes
|12 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|55.5 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.6 in.
|Exterior Options
|18" Multispoke (SPC)
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|19" Multispoke (SPC)
|yes
|Soft Close Doors
|yes
|MAGIC SKY CONTROL
|yes
|19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheels
|yes
|Measurements
|Front track
|62.9 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3935 lbs.
|Gross weight
|4773 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.5 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Length
|181.8 in.
|Ground clearance
|3.8 in.
|Height
|51.8 in.
|Wheel base
|101.8 in.
|Width
|76.7 in.
|Rear track
|63.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|285/35R18 97Y tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|multi-link front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
