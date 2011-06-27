  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 Features & Specs

More about the 2013 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$105,500
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$105,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336.6/495.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Torque516 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size4.7 l
Horsepower429 hp @ 5250 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Driver Assistance Packageyes
Launch Editionyes
Premium 1 Packageyes
Sport Wheel Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$105,500
600 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$105,500
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
first aid kityes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$105,500
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Wood/Leather Steering Wheelyes
Black Leather Headlineryes
Black Headlineryes
Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Dashtop Analog Clockyes
Beige Headlineryes
Grey Headlineryes
Bang & Olufsen BeoSoundyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$105,500
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$105,500
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$105,500
18" Multispoke (SPC)yes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Multispoke (SPC)yes
Soft Close Doorsyes
MAGIC SKY CONTROLyes
19" Twin 5-Spoke Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Front track62.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3935 lbs.
Gross weight4773 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length181.8 in.
Ground clearance3.8 in.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base101.8 in.
Width76.7 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl Beige Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Lunar Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite
  • Shadow Grey Metallic (Matte)
  • Dolomite Brown Metallic (SPC)
  • Mars Red
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Magno Alanite Grey
  • Magnetite Black Metallic
  • designo Magno Cashmere White
  • Obsidian Black Metallic (SPC)
  • designo Mocha Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Red/Black, leather
  • Ash, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • designo Light Brown, premium leather
  • Brown/Black, premium leather
  • designo Deep White, premium leather
  • designo Tuscany Beige Pearl, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Brown/Beige, leather
  • Brown/Beige, premium leather
  • designo Sienna Brown, premium leather
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Platinum White, premium leather
  • designo Titanium Gray Pearl, premium leather
  • Red/Black, premium leather
  • Porcelain/Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$105,500
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/35R18 97Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$105,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$105,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See SL-Class Inventory

Related Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL550 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles