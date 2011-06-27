Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 AMG Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$139,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/400.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Torque465 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower518 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$139,050
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Premium 1 Packageyes
AMG Performance Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$139,050
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
510 watts stereo outputyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$139,050
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
Sun sensoryes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$139,050
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Ash Alcantara Headlineryes
Stone Alcantara Headlineryes
Distronic Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Burl Walnut Wood Trimyes
Black Ash Wood Trimyes
AMG Illuminated Door Sillsyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Carbon Fiber Trimyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$139,050
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$139,050
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Panorama Roof w/Sunshadeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length180.8 in.
Curb weight4274 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.1 in.
EPA interior volume57.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Exterior Colors
  • Majestic Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Quartz Blue
  • Magnette Black Metallic
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$139,050
285/30R19 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$139,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$139,050
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
