  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG Black Series Features & Specs

More about the 2009 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$299,000
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$299,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower661 hp @ 5400 rpm
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
post-collision safety systemyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$299,000
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$299,000
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
carbon and leather trim on doorsyes
leather steering wheelyes
carbon and leather trim on dashyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
carbon and leather trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$299,000
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$299,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Wheel base100.8 in.
Length180.7 in.
Curb weight4345 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Exterior Colors
  • Steel Grey Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Diamond White Metallic
  • Black
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Palladium Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$299,000
325/30R (Y) tiresyes
20 x 11.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$299,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$299,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See SL-Class Inventory

Related Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG Black Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles