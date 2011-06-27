  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  4. Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2007 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$186,000
See SL-Class Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$186,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$186,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$186,000
Torque738 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower604 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$186,000
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$186,000
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$186,000
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
first aid kityes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$186,000
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$186,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$186,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$186,000
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.2 cu.ft.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight4555 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.0 in.
EPA interior volume57.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$186,000
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Mystic White
  • Alabaster White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Black Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Corteccia, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ash, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$186,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
285/30R Z tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
composite wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$186,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$186,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
See SL-Class Inventory

Related Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL65 AMG info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles