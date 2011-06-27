  1. Home
Used 2007 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 Features & Specs

More about the 2007 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$132,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$132,000
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$132,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)232.1/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$132,000
Torque612 lb-ft @ 1900 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower510 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves36
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
Starting MSRP
$132,000
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$132,000
8 total speakersyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$132,000
remote trunk releaseyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$132,000
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$132,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$132,000
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
massagingyes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54.0 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$132,000
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.2 cu.ft.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight4429 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.0 in.
EPA interior volume57.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$132,000
Exterior Colors
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • designo Mocha Black Metallic
  • Black
  • designo Graphite Metallic
  • designo Mystic White
  • Alabaster White
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Iridium Silver Metallic
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Storm Red Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Mars Red
  • Black Opal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • designo Sand, premium leather
  • designo Corteccia, premium leather
  • designo Porcelain, premium leather
  • Red, premium leather
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Ash, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$132,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
285/35R Z tiresyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$132,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$132,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
