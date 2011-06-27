Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

Yea, it is fun bill ihle , 09/01/2006 16 of 18 people found this review helpful This is my third SL. Yes, they are fun, and expensive. I like the retractable roof. So much better than lifting the other hard tops off. After spending nearly $90K for this car to have me pay for regular maintance is a joke. Really irks me and thus this will probably be last Benz. Report Abuse

It's not inexpensive but it's very nice Charles D.Harris , 12/10/2008 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I wanted an SL when they changed the body-style in '03. This has that classic design and style. You can't help but admire it and there are no shortages of folks who tell you that!

Nice but still unreliable Robb , 10/04/2005 12 of 14 people found this review helpful To purchase a 100+k car, you would think that it would be devoid of cheap plastics. Think again. I'm also hearing fluctuations in the engine idle already, and I haven't broken 7K miles yet. Yes, it's still the status symbol to have, but one that is not as well put together as I'd hoped. I'm going back to the SC430 before I take an even bigger hit with depreciation. If I listen quietly enough, I can hear the dollar bills dripping under the car.

Wish I Hadn't Leased It! josephus , 02/15/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Great car! Comfortable, smooth, quick and gorgeous. Prior MB was an AMG SLK. Faster than the SL but not nearly as comfortable or luxurious. We leased the SL and wish we'd bought it. The 39 month lease is up this year and the purchase option is outrageous. Don't like the looks of the '09 nearly as well as the '03 through the '08. About the only thing we don't like (other than a very poor radio and non-intuitive controls) is the cost of routine maintenance. For the price of this car MB should include routine maintenance as BMW/Audi do. We're hoping the '10 model returns to the more classic style of the '03-'08. If so, we'll buy one this time.