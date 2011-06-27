Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
Yea, it is fun
This is my third SL. Yes, they are fun, and expensive. I like the retractable roof. So much better than lifting the other hard tops off. After spending nearly $90K for this car to have me pay for regular maintance is a joke. Really irks me and thus this will probably be last Benz.
It's not inexpensive but it's very nice
I wanted an SL when they changed the body-style in '03. This has that classic design and style. You can't help but admire it and there are no shortages of folks who tell you that!
Nice but still unreliable
To purchase a 100+k car, you would think that it would be devoid of cheap plastics. Think again. I'm also hearing fluctuations in the engine idle already, and I haven't broken 7K miles yet. Yes, it's still the status symbol to have, but one that is not as well put together as I'd hoped. I'm going back to the SC430 before I take an even bigger hit with depreciation. If I listen quietly enough, I can hear the dollar bills dripping under the car.
Wish I Hadn't Leased It!
Great car! Comfortable, smooth, quick and gorgeous. Prior MB was an AMG SLK. Faster than the SL but not nearly as comfortable or luxurious. We leased the SL and wish we'd bought it. The 39 month lease is up this year and the purchase option is outrageous. Don't like the looks of the '09 nearly as well as the '03 through the '08. About the only thing we don't like (other than a very poor radio and non-intuitive controls) is the cost of routine maintenance. For the price of this car MB should include routine maintenance as BMW/Audi do. We're hoping the '10 model returns to the more classic style of the '03-'08. If so, we'll buy one this time.
The Best SL Yet
This is the third SL I have owned, having purchased new a 1986 and a 1996 now my 2006, which by the way I still own all three. All three cars are completely different, However the 2006 is by far my favorite. It has all the features I need and more. I love being able to have a hardtop with the convertable ability. The 2 previous cars were a little difficult at times. I had to park the hardtop for the summer with a 2 person process of on or off. The look is beautiful. I have to say though all three are beautiful.
Sponsored cars related to the SL-Class
Related Used 2006 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner