Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews

SL 500 F Scheckton , 01/28/2006 19 of 19 people found this review helpful Geat body style and excellent handling. It would be helpful if the trunk were an inch wider and deeper to accomodate two golf bags. Averaging 21.5 mpg. Negatives: Command system reliability. Navagation and sound system occasionally malfunctions. Sound system not up to par for a $100,000 vehicle. No fade control on sound system. Report Abuse

SL600 Bernie Doran , 06/04/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is a great car and my second SL, the other is an 1994 SL500 and it is also a great car. the difference in eleven years is astounding. the 05 has every available option except heated steering wheel, it was a CA car. amazed at the MPG on freeway, went to Cleveland a week ago, about 100 mi with 90 on I71, the goofy thing indicated 24.6 MPG!! used the distronic, I thought that would be joke, nope, it is great touched the brake/throttle once in 90 freeway miles. speed was set at 70(this is Ohio)we have a unique way of collecting road tax here. The push in the seat is addictive, another 100 hp would not make much difference, would be interesting to see another 400 hp. Report Abuse

My second SL500 in 2 years F. E. G. , 09/09/2005 10 of 11 people found this review helpful After driving a 2003 SL 500 for nearly 2 years,I was able to upgrade 2 years at an attractive year-end price. I thought it would be about the same car, but the improvements, especially the new 7 forward speed transmission, makes this the finest performing Benz in 5 that I have owned in the past several years. The driving and performance experience is exhilerating. Report Abuse

Sports and luxury combined. merlin , 03/28/2006 6 of 6 people found this review helpful After test driving several convertible sports cars including the BMW 6 series and the Porcsche Carrera I found the SL 55 to be by far the best available combination of fun, luxury and safety. As an additional bonus when the top is up the cabin is so quiet you would never know you're driving a convertible Report Abuse