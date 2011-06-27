Used 2005 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Convertible Consumer Reviews
SL 500
Geat body style and excellent handling. It would be helpful if the trunk were an inch wider and deeper to accomodate two golf bags. Averaging 21.5 mpg. Negatives: Command system reliability. Navagation and sound system occasionally malfunctions. Sound system not up to par for a $100,000 vehicle. No fade control on sound system.
SL600
This is a great car and my second SL, the other is an 1994 SL500 and it is also a great car. the difference in eleven years is astounding. the 05 has every available option except heated steering wheel, it was a CA car. amazed at the MPG on freeway, went to Cleveland a week ago, about 100 mi with 90 on I71, the goofy thing indicated 24.6 MPG!! used the distronic, I thought that would be joke, nope, it is great touched the brake/throttle once in 90 freeway miles. speed was set at 70(this is Ohio)we have a unique way of collecting road tax here. The push in the seat is addictive, another 100 hp would not make much difference, would be interesting to see another 400 hp.
My second SL500 in 2 years
After driving a 2003 SL 500 for nearly 2 years,I was able to upgrade 2 years at an attractive year-end price. I thought it would be about the same car, but the improvements, especially the new 7 forward speed transmission, makes this the finest performing Benz in 5 that I have owned in the past several years. The driving and performance experience is exhilerating.
Sports and luxury combined.
After test driving several convertible sports cars including the BMW 6 series and the Porcsche Carrera I found the SL 55 to be by far the best available combination of fun, luxury and safety. As an additional bonus when the top is up the cabin is so quiet you would never know you're driving a convertible
Beautiful car flawed by engine noise
Probably the best-looking car Mercedes has ever made. The retractable hardtop is fabulous and should be copied by all convertible car makers. It is however seriously marred by two major flaws. The engine pings as if it is running on low-octane gas all the time. (I use 91 ). Going uphill with a passenger it sounds like diesel sometimes. For a car this expensive, it ought to run much smoother than that. Spoils the otherwise perfect ride. Mercedes tells me they all do it, its not a repairable item. Also, the controls are very badly designed. You better keep the manual with you at all times or be a computer engineer.
