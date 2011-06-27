  1. Home
Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL55 AMG Features & Specs

More about the 2003 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$113,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$113,250
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$113,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/379.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$113,250
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2650 rpm
Base engine size5.5 l
Horsepower493 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$113,250
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$113,250
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$113,250
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$113,250
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$113,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$113,250
12 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$113,250
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity11.2 cu.ft.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight4235 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height51 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track61.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$113,250
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal/Black
  • Berry Red/Black
  • Ash/Dark Ash
  • Black/Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$113,250
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
285/35R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$113,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$113,250
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
