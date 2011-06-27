Used 2003 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$85,990
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$85,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$85,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)295.4/422.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$85,990
Torque339 lb-ft @ 2700 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower302 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$85,990
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$85,990
100 watts stereo outputyes
8 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in trunkyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM in trunk-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
telescoping antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$85,990
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$85,990
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt passenger mirror provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$85,990
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$85,990
12 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
leatheryes
12 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room37.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room54 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$85,990
Front track61.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.1 cu.ft.
Length178.5 in.
Curb weight4045 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.29 cd.
Height51.1 in.
Wheel base100.8 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$85,990
Exterior Colors
  • Diamond Silver Metallic
  • Everest Green Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Magma Red
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Silver Metallic
  • designo Mocha
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
  • Alabaster White
  • Black
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Orion Blue Metallic
  • designo Graphite
  • Aegean Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal
  • Ash
  • designo Charcoal
  • Stone
  • Teal
  • Berry Red
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$85,990
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/45R W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$85,990
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$85,990
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
