Used 2002 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL600 Features & Specs

More about the 2002 SL-Class
Overview
Starting MSRP
$128,950
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG14
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)253.2/358.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque420 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower389 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV12
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM in cargo area-CD stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Multi-CD located in cargo areayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room37.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.
Measurements
Front track60.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity7.9 cu.ft.
Length177.1 in.
Curb weight4455 lbs.
Gross weight5116 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Height51.3 in.
Wheel base99 in.
Width71.3 in.
Rear track60 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mineral Green Metallic
  • Capri Blue Metallic
  • Dark Turquoise Metallic
  • Obsidian Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Firemist Red Metallic
  • Black Opal Metallic
  • Desert Silver Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Magma Red
  • Midnight Blue
  • Brilliant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Shell Napa Leather
  • Ash Napa Leather
  • Black Napa Leather
  • Java Napa Leather
Tires & Wheels
275/35R Z tiresyes
18 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
RoadsideUnlimited yr./ unlimited mi.
